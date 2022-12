MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Wellspring will host an open house event. After more than two and a half years spent repairing the damages caused by local tornadoes in 2020, the Wellspring will return to 1515 Jackson Street.

Thurman’s Food Factory will provide food for everyone, and you will be able to tour the historic administration building.