OPAS seeks auction items for fundraiser

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is seeking help from the community to get more animals adopted not only in the parish, but across the country.

They are looking for items to hold an auction that will help raise money to cover the healthcare costs related to getting the dogs certified as healthy.

Stephanie Mullens, the Director of the Ouachita Parish Animal Control says, “We’ve been really fortunate this year we started working with a lot of new rescue groups, but that entails health certs so we’re doing a lot more vet checks on the dogs so they can fly and they can also transport to different shelters throughout the United States.”

Anything from household items to gift cards to services are accepted, they do not have to be animal related. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, or volunteers can be sent to collect the donations from the person making the donations.

The auction is planned for November 18th, but they need the donations by November 1st.