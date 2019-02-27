Only 27 percent of Louisianians can pass U.S. citizenship test

A booklet used for the U.S. Naturalization pilot test is used at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization offices in San Antonio, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. The new citizenship test designed to make applicants think about questions rather than just memorize answers is beginning a trial run. Volunteers will try out the new questions in San […]

(2/27/19) A new study from The Woodrow Wilson Foundation found that only 27 percent of Louisianians are able to answer basic questions about U.S. history.

The same study found that only 30 percent of Arkansas and 36 percent of Texans are able to answer those basic questions.

The quiz used in the survey was built with questions taken from the U.S. citizenship test. The results showed that only 15 percent of Americans could answer when the constitution was written and only 25 percent knew how many amendments are in the U.S. Constitution.

Further, the foundation notes, 25 percent did not know that freedom of speech was guaranteed under the First Amendment, and 57 percent did not know that Woodrow Wilson was the commander in chief during World War I.

According to the results of the survey, the top five performing states were Vermont, Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, and Virginia.

The lowest performing states were Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Louisiana was ranked dead last at 50. Arkansas was ranked 48, and Texas 39.

Take the test here.