Online petition calls for a change to West Monroe High School’s mascot

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Calls for changes to mascots are being heard from around the country and one is even happening right here at in the ArkLaMiss.

A petition is gaining traction online to change the mascot of West Monroe High School.

Petition Organizers say the rebel mascot and the imagery are “not symbols of heritage or patriotism. They are symbols of hate and racism.”

They are also calling for a ban on the “Dixie” Song and any depictions of the confederate flag on campus as well as redesigning band and sports team uniforms.

At the time of this publication, there are a little over 1,000 people have signed the petition.

