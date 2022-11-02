EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southark Community Education is hosting an online class called “Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People” on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6:30 PM – 9 PM. In a few short hours in the class, participants will be able to learn basic chords and strumming patterns that will have them playing along to their favorite songs in no time.

The class will be held over Zoom and is $50 for ages 13+ only. The course will include an online book, a Q&A session, follow-up lessons availability, and a recording of the class.

Registration is required, and you can click here to get signed up.