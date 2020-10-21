Coronavirus Information

Ongoing investigation into possible shooting on Jennifer Lane

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/21/20)— Police are investigating a possible shooting at Bream Bayou Apartments on Jennifer Lane this morning. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:00 a.m.

Neighbors reported being awakened by the sound of a helicopter flying over the area.

There is no further information at this time but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

