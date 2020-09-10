One step closer: Monroe City Schools has agreed on a new name for Lee Jr. High

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe City Schools are one step closer to renaming Lee Junior High School.

Thursday, September 9, the Monroe City School Board’s Facilities Committee met and recommended “Neville Junior High” as the new name, with M. H. Williams Junior High coming up as a close second.

With this recommendation, the board will vote on officially renaming Lee Junior High School at their next meeting on Tuesday September 15th.