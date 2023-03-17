CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host a poster contest to discuss the importance of drug awareness.

The contest will include grades 6th-8th at Ferriday Junior High, Vidalia Junior High, and grades 5th-7th at Concordia Parish Academy, Delta Charter School, and Monterey school.

The requirements for the poster contest can be found in the list below:

Minimum poster size of 16″x20″

Must be original student’s work

no text or images from newspapers, magazines, or internet allowed

Individuals or groups of a maximum of two people

Entry form must be completed and attached to the back of the poster board

The submission deadline is April 3, 2023. First, Second, and Third-place winners will be selected from each school.