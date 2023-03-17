CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host a poster contest to discuss the importance of drug awareness.
The contest will include grades 6th-8th at Ferriday Junior High, Vidalia Junior High, and grades 5th-7th at Concordia Parish Academy, Delta Charter School, and Monterey school.
The requirements for the poster contest can be found in the list below:
- Minimum poster size of 16″x20″
- Must be original student’s work
- no text or images from newspapers, magazines, or internet allowed
- Individuals or groups of a maximum of two people
- Entry form must be completed and attached to the back of the poster board
The submission deadline is April 3, 2023. First, Second, and Third-place winners will be selected from each school.