One person killed in downtown Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/10/19) One person has died after being shot outside a downtown Shreveport hookah lounge.

Shreveport Police were called to an overnight shooting on Texas Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say three people were shot and one victim died.

Police are investigating the crime scene, which is outside of the Royalty Cigar & Hookah Lounge on Texas Street.

They have not yet released the names of the victims and have not yet identified any suspects in this case.

