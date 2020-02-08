One person injured during officer-involved shooting in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ar. — One person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Union County this morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Emmett Maroney, 66, of Strong was the man shot. He allegedly threatened to “kill cops” inside the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Maroney was stopped by a sheriff’s department employee about 9:15 AM as Maroney reportedly attempted to enter a restricted access area of the Union County Detention Center.

Maroney was later escorted by a deputy from the sheriff’s department lobby. Over the course of approximately the next two hours, Maroney was seen inside his personal vehicle parked outside the sheriff’s department.

An individual parking her vehicle near Maroney’s at 11:18 AM contacted the sheriff’s department stating that Maroney had warned her not to enter the sheriff’s department.

The woman alleged that Maroney told her, “he was going inside to kill cops and you might not want to go inside.” Maroney, moments later, struck Chief Deputy Philips with the rear bumper of his car while backing out of the parking lot.

He then accelerated forward, directing the car toward two deputies approaching the vehicle. The deputies fired their guns at the car being driven by Maroney who sustained a gunshot wound.

Maroney was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the wound, then released into the custody of sheriff’s department custody.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by the sheriff’s department to document the chain of events and prepare an investigative report for the prosecuting attorney.

The prosecutor will determine whether the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas law. Questions relating to the identity of the deputies and their administrative status should be directed to the sheriff’s department.

“We’re just thankful no one was seriously hurt,” Union County Sheriff, Ricky Roberts said.

The names of the deputies and the suspect haven’t been released. It is unclear how many deputies were involved in the shooting, though there are multiple.

“Officers will be put on administrative with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and a review from the prosecutor’s office to decide if they did act within the laws of the state,” Sheriff Roberts said.

Chief Deputy Phillips received minor injuries and was released from the hospital around 2 p.m. He went back to the scene to answer questions with investigators.

The Arkansas State Police were called to handle a criminal investigation into the incident. The UCSO will handle their own internal investigation.

“We want to make sure our officers are right when they take actions,” he said. “We’re reviewing the videos and body cameras. It’ll be part of the case file and our investigation.”