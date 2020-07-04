One officer dies in Edwards after 3 test positive for COVID

EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has died of coronavirus. WJTV reports Sgt. Kelvin Mixon was on the police force in Edwards for more than 20 years. He is one of three officers in Edwards to test positive for the virus so far. Police Chief Terence Crump told WJTV the virus is “real” and “it cut (Mixon’s) life short and ended his career too soon.” Mayor Marcus Wallace said Mixon was a “community policeman” who watched over the town with care. Edwards is a small town of around 1,000 people. A wreath is now resting in front of the police station in Mixon’s honor.
