One officer dies in Edwards after 3 test positive for COVID

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has died of coronavirus. WJTV reports Sgt. Kelvin Mixon was on the police force in Edwards for more than 20 years. He is one of three officers in Edwards to test positive for the virus so far. Police Chief Terence Crump told WJTV the virus is “real” and “it cut (Mixon’s) life short and ended his career too soon.” Mayor Marcus Wallace said Mixon was a “community policeman” who watched over the town with care. Edwards is a small town of around 1,000 people. A wreath is now resting in front of the police station in Mixon’s honor.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.