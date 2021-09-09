One Natchez man shot after an attempted robbery

Marlon Gatlin, Jr. Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department is investigating an Attempted Robbery that turned into a shooting on Dumas Drive.

According to police, they were called on September 2, 2021, around 5:35 p.m. on Dumas Drive. Police say when they arrived they found out Seth Hendricks, 17, was sent to Merit Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Kerenski Hawkins Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

Officers say bystanders told them Marlon Gatlin, Jr., 17, was the shooter.

According to police, Kerenski Hawkins, 23, is believed to have removed guns from the crime scene and he was detained by police.

Police tell us, Gatlin, Jr. was taken to the police station by his father for questioning and then charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to police, Gatlin, Jr. confessed to stealing the gun that was used in the shooting out of a car earlier in the day.

Police say their investigation shows Gatlin, Jr. and Hendricks, plus Elijah York, 15, were planning to exchange weapons with each other until Hendricks and York tried to rob Gatlin, Jr.

Elijah York Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

According to police, that is when the shooting happened.

Police tell us York and Hendricks have been charged with Attempted Robbery; and Hawkins has been charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence in a crime.

Police say they were able to recover all of the weapons that were used in these crimes. The weapons are as follows: FNS .40 caliber, Taurus .9mm, and Glock .40 caliber handguns.