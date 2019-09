OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (9/13/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) reports one mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus (WNv) in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected Sept. 4-6. The positive mosquito pool is located in Sterlington near Davis Street.

The affected area will be treated by ground this evening Friday, September 13, 2019, and Monday, September 16, 2019.