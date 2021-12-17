One killed and two injured in wreck on I-20 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is investigating a wreck that killed one and injured two others.

According to police, they were called on December 17, 2021, at around 11:00 a.m. to a vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound at the Stella/Mill exit. Police say their investigation shows a 2007 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kenneth Mansfield, 57, of Monroe, was headed west on I-20 when it hit the crash attenuator, or crash cushion.

Police believe this impact spun the car back into the westbound travel lanes causing it to be hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Donald Ezell, 58, of Winnsboro. Police say Mansfield was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s office.

Police say Ezell and an adult passenger were taken to a local hospital for significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Police tell us there was a 7-year-old in the car driven by Ezell, but they were not injured.

Police say they took routine toxicology samples and this investigation is still ongoing. They do not believe that impairment was a factor in this crash at this time.