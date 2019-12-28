One dead, two hurt in house fire in Columbia

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (12/28/2019) — Deputies from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall is investigating a deadly house fire near Columbia.

They say firefighters in Caldwell Parish where called to a mobile home fire around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sweetwater Road.

Inside the home, firefighters found a female’s body. Two others, a male & female, were taken to the hospital with injuries. A second male was able to escape unhurt. Fire Marshals are not identifying the age of the people in the fire or their relationship to each other at this time.

Caldwell Parish fire crews were assisted by firefighters from Ouachita Parish.