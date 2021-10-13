One dead, one wounded in Grambling State campus shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Overnight around 1:00 a.m. a shooting occurred within the city of Grambling, authorities were notified that two people were shot on the campus of Grambling State University. The two wounded were not students and were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Sadly, one of the victims from that overnight shooting did pass away this morning, while the other was released.

University Police first received the shooting alert at around 1:08 in the morning near Grambling State. Authorities say they discovered two people were wounded near the Favrot Student Union. The school tells us neither of the two involved were students at the university.

Witnesses in the area say they heard about 7 shots go off. Shortly after a campus safety alert was sent out to students and faculty to remain away from the area. Two Grambling state students did receive non-life threatening injuries when leaving the scene and were treated at a local hospital.

An additional unidentified person is also suspected of discharging a weapon into the air at the scene.

This week is Grambling’s Homecoming so they’re expecting more visitors than usual for upcoming events taking place and University Police Chief Jerry Melton says he’s already planning to have extra safety protocols and staff to assist with the increase of visitors.

Chief Melton says, “We’re adding more officers, we’re getting more equipment brought in for security as for surveillance. We want everybody to come in and have a good time at Homecoming, feel safe, and that’s what we’re going to provide for them. Because, you know, this is Grambling’s homecoming. Everybody needs to come in, have a good time and feel safe and that’s what we’re gonna provide.”

Currently the investigation is being handled by the Louisiana State Police, anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police.