Oh baby! Woman in active labor crosses stage to graduate college Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KLFY) - ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Advertiser)- (12/17/18) Anshonarial Greenhouse, 31, was adamant about crossing the stage in her cap and gown. Nothing was going to stop her, not even contractions.

Greenhouse was in active labor during Louisiana State University of Alexandria's fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13, The Advertiser reported.

She crossed the stage with a little help from the head baseball coach, who was directing graduates as they walked, and received her bachelor's in business administration with a concentration in accounting.

Then she headed to a hospital in Alexandria.

It wasn't a new scene for her. The Marksville native spent a lot of her final semester in the hospital.

Greenhouse began having contractions at 25 weeks, too early to give birth. She'd received medicine to stop the early contractions.

"I knew it was a possibility I couldn't walk (at graduation), but I really pushed to be able to go," she said.

She wanted to be with her fellow accounting grads, a small and close-knit group.

"In accounting there are only like 10 students," she said. "I wanted to be there with them."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One of those was Greenhouse's own mother, Elaine Young, also graduating that day in accounting.

It wasn't easy sitting and then walking through active labor.

"It was rough walking across that stage," Greenhouse said.

She'd been careful about it, making sure beforehand that LSUA staff and Acadian Ambulance were aware of the situation and on deck, she said.

Greenhouse had a healthy baby boy, Zaire, Dec. 22. His birthday is a day before her own.