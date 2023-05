RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 18, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin repair work on a section of LA 3048, Foster Street, in the Town of Rayville, in Richland Parish. The project will patch, mill and overlay LA 3048 from US 425 south to Marting Luther King, Jr. Drive. Motorist are advised to drive carefully through the construction zone.