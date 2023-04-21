WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 24 projects around the state received bids. According to officials, Ouachita, West Carroll, Winn, Caldwell, Madison, and Catahoula Parishes received approximately $12,579,912 for DOTD projects.
For a list of the projects, be sure to view the table below.
|Parish
|Project
|Funding Amount
|Ouachita Parish
|Replacement of Pine Bluff Road and Tack Allen Road bridges.
|$1,917,860
|West Carroll
Parish
|Milling and overlay on LA 588 between Copes Rd. and LA 585.
|$2,685,774
|Winn Parish
|Pavement rehabilitation and overlay on LA 1238 between LA 127 and Weatherford Road.
|$2,856,590.01
|Caldwell Parish
|Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 547 between McKnight Road and LA 845.
|$2,195,811.55
|Madison Parish
|Reflectors and striping on I-20 between Richland Parish line and LA 602-2.
|$2,595,206.60
|Catahoula Parish
|Duty/Enterprise ferry drydock for repairs, maintenance, and painting.
|$328,700
DOTD is pleased to have so many projects let in April. Over $160 million is being invested in our state’s infrastructure. Part of this investment are two high-profile projects: the widening of a portion of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish, and the rehabilitation of the Harvey Tunnel in the New Orleans area.DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda