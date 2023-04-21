WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 24 projects around the state received bids. According to officials, Ouachita, West Carroll, Winn, Caldwell, Madison, and Catahoula Parishes received approximately $12,579,912 for DOTD projects.

For a list of the projects, be sure to view the table below.

Parish Project Funding Amount Ouachita Parish Replacement of Pine Bluff Road and Tack Allen Road bridges. $1,917,860 West Carroll

Parish Milling and overlay on LA 588 between Copes Rd. and LA 585. $2,685,774 Winn Parish Pavement rehabilitation and overlay on LA 1238 between LA 127 and Weatherford Road. $2,856,590.01 Caldwell Parish Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 547 between McKnight Road and LA 845. $2,195,811.55 Madison Parish Reflectors and striping on I-20 between Richland Parish line and LA 602-2. $2,595,206.60 Catahoula Parish Duty/Enterprise ferry drydock for repairs, maintenance, and painting. $328,700