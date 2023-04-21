RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. will host Service Academy Day for students in north Louisiana. Staff members from Cassidy’s, John Kennedy’s, Julia Letlow’s, and Mike Johnson’s offices will be present.

A presentation will be given by officials of the United States Military, Naval, Air Force, and Coast Guard Academies. Additionally, details regarding the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will also be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. Members of the media that plan to attend can RSVP to Shawn_Hanscom@cassidy.senate.gov. Students and parents who are unable to attend can contact the Baton Rouge office at (225) 929-7711.