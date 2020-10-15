Officer involved shooting in Winn Parish

WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting.

According to state police, they were called to the 1700 block of Front Street in Winnfield just after 1:00 a.m.

Before police arrived, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant for burglary charges to 42-year-old Cornelius Street.

When police arrived on the scene deputies were being shot at. At that time, he barricaded himself inside his home along with family members.

During the course of the incident, Street stopped talking with law enforcement and refused to be taken into custody while igniting a fire in the home.

As the incident progressed, Street continued to threaten the police and the deputies with a gun resulting in Street being shot by law enforcement.

Street was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No family members, deputies or police were hurt during this encounter.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they will provide more details when they become available.