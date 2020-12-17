Officer involved shooting in Bastrop, Louisiana State police are investigating

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bastrop.

Police say they were called to Madison Street around 7:00 a.m. The investigations bureau of the Louisiana State Police (LSP) are working with the Monroe Field Office (MFO) to investigate the shooting that involved the Bastrop Police Department (BPD).

Police say it’s still early in the investigation, but the evidence found at this time leads them to believe that BPD responded to a call for service at a home on East Madison Street. Police say when they arrived on the scene a BPD officer encountered a person with a gun.

Officers involved say in their interactions one officer fired their gun and shot the subject.

The person shot was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Investigators say no police officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will bring you updates as they are made available to us.