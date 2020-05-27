Ochsner LSU Health’s Monroe Medical Center Announces Expanded Community COVID-19 Testing Sites May 26-29

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Ochsner LSU Health – has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status. This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

COVID-19 testing site in Monroe this week will be at Walk in the Word Church, 1201 Stubbs Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, May 27 and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center at 2806 Mark Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.)

Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

