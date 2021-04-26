Ochsner LSU Health-Monroe Medical Center to host hiring event at The Hub Music Hall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ochsner LSU Health- Monroe Medical Center announces it will host a hiring event Thursday, May 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hub Music Hall in Downtown Monroe.

According to an Ochsner press release, their “Spring into a new career” event is offering on the spot interviews with hiring leaders for allied health and nursing career opportunities, information about Ochsner LSU Health’s benefit plans, career opportunities and team culture.

For more information visit https://www.ochsnerlsuhs.org/careers/career-events.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3928393930586948/

Website: https://www.ochsnerlsuhs.org/careers/career-events