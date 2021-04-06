Ochsner LSU Health hosts community vaccination event in Ruston

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Ruston, La. — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center will host a mass vaccination event at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 1201 Martin L. King Drive, Ruston, La. The mass vaccination event will be open to eligible residents and takes place April 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are available through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu, and doors will open at 9:00 a.m. for those who wish to secure an appointment time in person. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

Will I get to choose my vaccine?

· This event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

· Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.

· The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.

Will I need a second dose?

· The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.

Who can get a vaccine?

Adults (18+) are eligible based on the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be administered at the April 10 vaccination event. For details please visit ldh.la.gov. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner LSU Health.

How long do these appointments take?

· Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

· To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

· Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.

· We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

Community members can make an appointment online:

· Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule.

· Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.