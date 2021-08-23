Oakley Cemetery gets a facelift from two groups who want to give back to their community

GILBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A cemetery that has not been mowed in over a month is raising concerns for residents in Franklin Parish. Now, two organizations have decided to mow it themselves.

G Way Riders and Big Daddy Hideout Riders decided to mow the yard of a cemetery that hasn’t been mowed in over a month.

Shatocqua Brown, a resident of Gilbert, La, says, “It was brought to my attention that Oakley Cemetery needed to have some upkeep done to it. So we kind of come together to see what we could do to try to help out. Didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes. It’s basically just giving back. We are a trail ride group but it’s more than a trail ride. We’re from the Village of Gilbert. It takes a village to do anything.”

Shaw and Brown say they both have family members that are buried in the cemetery and no family should have to come and visit a loved one where the grass has not been mowed and there is trash everywhere.

“We don’t, we didn’t charge anything. Whoever is getting paid for it, they can continue to get paid for it. Family members shouldn’t have to come out here and visit their loved ones the way we came this morning, in a situation like that. Other cemeteries are well kept. This, here, was bad. When I say bad, it was bad. My grandmother, she’s buried out there.” Says Kallie Brown.

Brown says, ”We just wanted to be of a help. No harm, not trying to take over anything. Just be of a help. We had a little bit of time and not saying taking over because we may not be able to get out here all the time.”

The two organizations say they plan on doing way more to give back to the community.