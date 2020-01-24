Oak Grove Water System Under Boil Advisory Until Further Notice

OAK GROVE, La. (Press Release) – (1/24/20) Due to a break in the main line on Skinner Lane just south of Oak Grove causing water service to be turned off to all customers on the Old Briggs System Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland has issued a boil advisory effective immediately and until further notice for the Oak Grove Water System.

This is an ADVISORY and only means there is a possibility of contamination not that there is contamination. Boil Advisories are issued anytime water pressure falls below a certain point for an large portion of the system.

Due to the weekend and the lab schedule this advisory will last until mid-week next week.

The Oak Grove Water Department Technicians are on site and are addressing the issue as fast as they can.

What Does This Mean?

Boil water advisories were issued because the above-listed water conditions or problems can lead to water that is of questionable microbiological quality / contaminated. It does not mean that the water is definitely unsafe, just that the water *could* be unsafe, even by a small chance. After a boil water advisory is issued, samples from the water system are sent to a state lab for testing. If the tests determine that the water is safe to drink, the boil water advisory will be rescinded. The whole process usually takes 2-3 days but varies by system and incident.

How to Boil Your Water

Health experts offer the following advice for residents under a boil advisory:

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.