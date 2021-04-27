Oak Grove secures funding to replace town’s failing water storage tank

OAK GROVE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Constructed in 1998, Oak Grove’s water storage tank has served the town and the surrounding communities for the last couple decades. Now, it’s starting to show its age and will be replaced soon.

During its lifetime, the tank was not maintained properly and now continually suffers from leaks.

Mayor Adam Holland says those leaks have been repaired but that solution is only temporary.

Now, Holland is securing an over $800,000 Community Development Block Grant that will replace the tank entirely.

“The new construction is going to be a concrete structure, very similar to what the city of Monroe has that was erected last year on U.S. 165. The interior will be fiberglass and epoxy covered paint. So, this new tank should last well past our lifetimes.” says Mayor Adam Holland of Oak Grove.

In addition to no leaks, the new tank will also work along side the updated water treatment plant to increase water quality. Residents should experience little to no impact on their water service during the project.

“Any construction project that you have, there’s going to be some growing pains that go along with it. we’re going to try to do the best we can to minimize those. We’re actually going to construct the new tank just north of this existing tank” said Holland.

Once this project begins, it’s expected to take 6 to 8 months to complete. and mayor Holland says that the old water storage tank will become a storage barn.

Holland is also working to secure another $250,000 grant that will resurface the town’s water tower.