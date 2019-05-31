Oak Grove Police Investigators arrest man for indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mickey Young

OAK GROVE, La. - (5/31/19) The Oak Grove Police Department has arrested a man for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior to a juvenile.

On April 29, 2019, Investigators with Oak Grove Police Department took a complainant from a professional watch group in reference to an individual with ties to Oak Grove soliciting sex with a minor.

The complainant provided a photo to investigators and the suspect was identified as Mickey Young of Jones, LA. OGPD Investigators used an undercover profile of a young girl and Young soon began a conversation with this profile.

Investigators said Young believed that he was communicating with a 12-year-old juvenile on April, 29. Young sent multiple sexually explicit messages related to acts he would perform on the juvenile as well as messages stating he wanted to impregnate the juvenile. Young also sent the investigator, acting undercover as a juvenile, images of his genitals.

Young made multiple remarks about meeting the juvenile and having sexual intercourse. Young was actively communicating with investigators until his subsequent arrest.

Oak Grove Police Investigators requested an arrest warrant for Mickey Young on May 30, 2019.

Investigators with Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted and a request was placed for their assistance in the apprehension of Young. Multiple attempts were made at different locations.

Investigators with OGPD remained in contact with Investigators at MPSO and were able to identify a family member that Young was possibly staying with.

Young was taken into custody without incident by MPSO Investigators at the family member's residence in Bastrop, LA at approximately 9:50 p.m. Young's phone was seized as evidence at the time of his arrest. Young advised investigators that the phone still contained the conversations with the juvenile.

Young was booked into Morehouse Parish Jail on the outstanding warrant from Oak Grove Police Department and later transferred to West Carroll Parish Jail.

In an interview with investigators, Young admitted to investigators that he had been communicating with the juvenile and that the conversations were in fact about having sexual intercourse. Young gave a complete confession to the crimes for which he was charged.

Young was charged with one count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor Under 13 years old, one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Under 13 years old.

Young is currently incarcerated at West Carroll Parish Jail with a bond fixed at $30,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

