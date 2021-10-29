Oak Grove Police investigate a threat made to Oak Grove High School via social media

OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday October 28, officers with the Oak Grove Police Department received a complaint in regards to a threat to Oak Grove High School that was shared on the social media app Snapchat.

Investigators enlisted the help of the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit and were able to determine that the threat originated from another state and was not a credible threat to Oak Grove High School.

The OGPD have requested the public’s help in stopping the sharing of this message, stating “As long as the image continues to be shared, it will continue to cause concern to parents.”

“Oak Grove Police Department and Oak Grove High School take all threats towards our children extremely seriously and will continue to work diligently to ensure their safety,” the release concludes.