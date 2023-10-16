OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Oak Grove Police Department announced that the Town of Oak Grove will observe Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. That said, Police Chief Lewis B Russell reminds parents to dress their children in bright-colored clothes where they can be seen easily.

Only approach those houses that have a porch light or carport light on. Chief Russell reminds motorist to drive carefully as there will be lots of foot traffic and slow moving vehicles. There are also many churches in town having special events that night. It should be a fun time for the children. OGPD will have extra patrols on duty to monitor the traffic. Please drive carefully! Oak Grove Police Department