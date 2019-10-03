Oak Grove Mayor puts city on water conservation order

OAK GROVE, La (10/3/19) — The city of Oak Grove is under a water conservation order until Friday.

The plant is getting a huge update as part of the $1M water restoration project for the city.

This conservation order is put into place to allow replacement of old piping at the plant and prepare for the completion of the restoration project.

“We have four valves and pressure releases that have to be replaced. So what we’re doing is we’re replacing two today, putting the system back online overnight to refill the tank and then we will shut it back down tomorrow morning to finish this portion of the project,” said Adam Holland, Mayor of Oak Grove.

The restoration project is on schedule and is moving in the right direction.

“The project is going extremely well so far. We have completed the softener restoration, replacing all the piping. Sand blasted, and re-sealed the inside of the four softener, painted the outside. It looks really nice,” said Holland.

The original plan was to replace two valves on Thursday and two valves on Friday. The inspector of the new water plant has a different plan.

“We’re gonna try and get three today and that way we’ll only have one possibly tomorrow, which would be putting us ahead of our own schedule,” said Charles Billyox, Inspector with Demon Engineering .

If everything goes right, the conservation order will end in the early afternoon on Friday.

The restoration project is expected to be complete sometime in November.