Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland tests positive for Covid-19

OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement on the Town of Oak Grove’s Facebook page, it was announced that the lobby of City Hall has been temporarily closed and business is being conducted through telephone and drive-thru.

Per the announcement, Mayor Holland visited with his family doctor for routine sinus issues when he was advised he tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving both vaccine shots and a booster.

Though the mayor is currently experiencing no major symptoms, he is presently receiving treatment at Morehouse General Hospital, and will be following the town’s Covid policy of working from home for ten days.

“I want to assure the citizens that I am fine, and am having no major symptoms,” ensures Mayor Holland. “Our local government will continue to operate and we do not anticipate having to activate Mayor ProTem Allen. I am getting the infusion now and planning to be back batting 1,000 as soon as my mandatory days expire. Thank you for your prayers during this time.”

Due to all administrative employees having been exposed, the City Hall lobby will be closed until at least Friday October 8.