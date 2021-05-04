Oak Grove man arrested on Cruelty to a Juvenile charges

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say an Oak Grove man was arrested on charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

According to police, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigatoins Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was called in to assist West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into a complaint of child abuse.

The LSP SVU Investigators say they were able to interview a suspect, Caleb Bowden, 21, and during their investigation they were able to determine Bowden violently shook an infant. Police say the infant suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Police say Bowden was arrested on Tuesday, May 4th, charged with Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, and charged as a Fugitive from Justice on the charges stemming from the West Carroll Parish investigation.

Bowden’s bond has been set at $100,000.00.