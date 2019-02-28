O.M.C.A.P. Begins Application Process for Assistance Funds Friday

2/28/29- O.M.C.A.P. is beginning there application process for their Home Energy Assistance Funds this Firday ( MARCH 1ST). For more information on the funds and what it take to qualify for applications please watch the link above.
by: Rae'ven JacksonPosted: / Updated:
