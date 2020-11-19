Nursing homes work with visitation hours and events ahead of the Holiday season

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — Paramount Healthcare Consultants owns and manages about 15 nursing homes throughout Louisiana and Texas. At the start of the pandemic, visitation restrictions were very tight.

“They were not allowed to have any outside guests whatsoever for the most part,” said Paul Ford, Chaplain for Paramount Healthcare Consultants.

However, as the pandemic has gone on, those tight restrictions have been lifted…slightly.

“Depending on the percentage of cases parish wide and depending on if a nursing home has any positive cases–patient or employee, that determines the visitation,” said Ford.

To cope with the holiday season, Paramount Healthcare’s nursing homes are doing everything they can for those parishes with too many COVID-19 cases causing indoor visiting to be unsafe.

“The indoor visitation is not allowed, but we still have supervised outdoor visitation that’s social distanced and wearing masks,” said Ford.

And as for holiday celebrations?

“Many facilities including our own are trying to think of creative ways to be able to have family photography and holiday photos which is rally neat. Some of the staff is doing skits for the residents since the family can’t gather. Things of that nature,” said Ford.