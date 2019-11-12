NOWHERE TO GO: Parents speak out after Assembly Kidz Care shuts down

WEST MONROE, La. (11/11/19) — A daycare’s reputation is put on the line after reports of child abuse, now it’s been forced to close. Parents and students alike are at a lost for words.

“I am completely heartbroken.” Monica McNair, Parent of child at Assembly Kidz Care

Back in September, The Assembly Kidz Care had its license revoked after failing to properly notify the Louisiana Department of Education of its most recent report of child abuse. Upon further investigation, the Department of Education found several instances of child abuse that occurred at the childcare center.

Those reports initially scared Monica McNair, a parent of the daycare, but ultimately her mind was put at ease.

“Seeing Kidz Care taking the actions they did, made me feel comfortable,” said McNair,

So when she received the phone call that Kidz Care would be shut down, she had to find childcare alternatives. That search turned difficult fast as she says all of the daycares in town are full. Luckily for her, McNair has a village.

“I have parents that love my child and will help me take care of her. I have a friend that’s helping me out,” she said.

However, not everyone is as fortunate.

“I don’t think the facility should be punished.” Khrysten Claiborne, Early Childhood Professional.

Childcare professional Khrysten Claiborne says the state could have implemented stricter rules, instead of a complete shutdown.

“Enforcing of the background, enforcing the policy more, enforcing the rules more,” Claiborne said.

McNair says this closure is like breaking up a family.

“She’s so happy there and you’re not going to find nowhere else to love your child like that.” Monica McNair, Parent of child at Assembly Kidz Care

All that she believes is left to do is fight, “We’re going to hold the faith and know that Kidz Care is going to open back up.”

We went to Assembly Kidz Care and spoke to one of the directors, unfortunately at this time, they are unable to comment due to legal reasons.

If you would like to donate to teachers displaced by this daycare’s closure, here’s a GoFundMe page created for those affected.

