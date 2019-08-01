NOVA to Hold Upcoming Luncheon and Graduation

WEST MONROE, La. (8-1-19) – NOVA’s Juanita Woods and Paul West gave a preview to an upcoming luncheon and worker graduation.

NOVA will be hosting its 4th annual Luncheon on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of 8. For more information call 318-855-1923 or visit www.novanela.org

NOVA will also be hosting commencement ceremonies for its first worker graduation in Bastrop. The ceremony will occur on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. at 6:30 PM at St. Mary’s CME Temple. For more information call 318-737-8703