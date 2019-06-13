NOVA Celebrating Record-Setting Graduation
WEST MONROE, La. (6-13-19) - Paul West and Juanita Woods with NOVA, New Opportunities, Vision, and Achievement, talk about the program's upcoming, record-setting graduating class happening on June 20th at the New Light Baptist Church and how the program prepares graduates to enter the workforce.
Find more information from the video above or visit www.novanela.org.
