Not even traffic is stopping President Trump supporters from camping out

MONROE, La. (11/05//19) — As the arrival of the President of the United States Looms, many residents in the ArkLaMiss wonder how traffic will be affected. That answer is still unknown, but delays should be expected.

However, many have waited and the moment is finally here, President Donald Trump is headed to Monroe. Residents from near and far have traveled, including Carl Caffey and his wife. They came all the way from Lafayette Louisiana and they say, voting for President Trump was a huge risk.

“We would have voted for Mickey Mouse before we would have voted for Hillary. So when we voted for Trump, he was never in the white house and we knew we were taking a big shot at this,” Caffey said.

That is the very reason they say they’re voting for Republican candidate for governor Eddie Rispone, because of his lack of political experience.

“Edwards, he’s more of a politician, we’re going to go with the businessman,” said Caffey

“John Bel Edwards may have done a few good things, but I do believe that Rispone is going to be a better job creator,” said West Monroe resident Jaye Huckabee.

The president is expected to fly in on Air Force One around 6 pm on Wednesday and then host a rally at 7 pm at the Monroe Civic Center.

All week long Monroe officials have warned of road closures and unique traffic patterns, but they haven’t said exactly which routes would be closed.

“The mayor has discouraged people from coming to camp out, however people love President Trump and so they come out anyway. The earlier the better, do not wait until the last moment,” said Coalition for American Republican Voters With Disabilities, Greshun De Bouse.

These folks have done anything but, they’re camping out to ensure they’re the first in line to support the president who they believe has done wonders for the country.

“When he couldn’t get congress to cooperate with him, he was smart enough to go around the table and get it done,” Caffey said.

Huckabee says this may be the one thing that will be enough to unseat incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards.

“I do believe that trump’s support alone will push Rispone over the finish line.”

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they will have messaging along I-20 with any travel alerts. Other than that they say state police will be handling the traffic.

Doors at the Monroe Civic Center open at 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Expect traffic delays.