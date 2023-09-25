RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 25, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) will grant the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery approximately $1,810,957 from the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. According to officials, the funding will be used for the expansion and improvement of the cemetery.

The men and women who have been laid to rest in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery served our country honorably. This funding ensures that our veterans are taken care of even after they have left us. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)