WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 AM to 5PM, the Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners will host their 14th Annual Spring Plant Sale. The event will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center and the guest speaker will be P. Allen Smith.

There will be a $5 fee to attend the presentations by Smith which will include 12 Principles of Design at 10 AM and 10 Plants I Cannot Live Without at 2 PM. Personal plant selections by Smith will be for sale at the event.