Northeast Louisiana Food Bank and the City of Monroe to pass out food on October 20th to Ouachita Parish residents

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the City of Monroe are teaming up to host another drive-through free food distribution for Ouachita Parish on Tuesday, October 20th.

The group will start handing out boxes at 9:00 a.m. at the Monroe Civic Center: 401 Lea Joyner Expressway, Monroe, LA

Each vehicle will receive a mixture of fresh produce, protein, and non-perishable foods. There is a limit of 1 set of food per vehicle, on a first come, first served basis.

“So many of our neighbors are facing tough times this year,” said Jean Toth, Food Bank Executive Director. “We hope that the assortment of nutritious foods provided at the distributions will help them to prepare meals to enjoy with their families.”

For those in need of food who live in other areas of Northeast Louisiana, help is also available. Click here or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food