MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum has welcomed the Emmett Till Traveling Exhibit. According to the museum, the exhibit highlights the trial of the two white men accused of the brutal slaying of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy visiting the Delta who was murdered after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Money, Mississippi.

“Since its first travels in 2007, the Emmett Till Traveling Exhibit has been all over the United States providing a platform for discussion, introspection and understanding of what has been referred to by historians as the moment the civil rights movement began in 1955.”

The exhibit will be on display through April 30, 2022.

Additionally, in recognition of National Poetry Month, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will host Open Mic Poetry on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. in celebration of local poets and poetry. According to the museum, anyone who wants to share their poetry, must submit the poem that will be read and contact information to Tanya Shlosman by sending an email to TShlosman@yahoo.com. All participating poets will receive a special thank you gift.

Photo courtesy of Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum Facebook page

Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults 18-years-old and older and $3 for students and senior citizens. School groups are welcome and encouraged to make reservations by calling (318)-342-8889. Group rates are available.