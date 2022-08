MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will host an Artist Reception to honor Don Cincone, Daryl Triplet, and Dr. Bernard Menyweather. The reception will begin at 6 PM.

The artist will be available to meet with the public and light refreshments will be served. The reception is a free event and open to the public.