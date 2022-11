MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Children’s museum will host Jammies and Jingles breakfast with Santa on December 10, 2022. The event occurs at 10 AM at 323 Walnut Street, Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of: The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

There is limited seating, and reservations are required. Tickets are available to purchase at nelcm.org. The tickets include a breakfast box, all Santa’s village Christmas activities, and visits with Santa.