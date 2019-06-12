Northeast Delta Human Services Authority host prison reentry summit Video

MONROE, La. - (6/11/19) "Surround yourself with people who are going to lift you up not tire you down," said Carol Toliver, Shelter Manager for Salvation Army.

Solid advice from Carol Toliver, one of the many guest panelists to share their story of life after incarceration.



"If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody, it just takes determination and belief in yourself and the process of getting the help you need," Toliver added.

The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority has been a help to the community for years, bringing awareness to mental and physical disabilities and addiction.

"Its been encouraging to see how the community has responded as we seek to come together to come around those who are formerly incarcerated and help them re-enter back into society," said Andrew Koetsier, Strategic Efficiency Coordinator at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority



"The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is doing second opportunity work force solutions that has been going on for two years were we give work opportunities for those who are coming out," Koetsier added.

Area churches also lend a hand, by offering help to those looking for spiritual guidance.​​​​​​​



"It is the responsibility of all of us to look at inmates or those who have fallen in the ditch for whatever reason, raise the question within our own selves how can I help," said Jerry Baldwin, Pastor of New Living Word Ministry in Ruston.