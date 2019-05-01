Local News

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Play at Jack Howard Theatre

Posted: May 01, 2019 08:47 AM CDT

Wednesday on NBC 10 Today, Chris Demirdjian sat down with Andrew Koetsier and Mary Branch with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. 

They're fighting drug and alcohol abuse through the art of theatre.

The HSA's production of "Play Addict" will take place at Monroe's Jack Howard Theatre on May 2nd. 

