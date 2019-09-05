NONPROFITS: Learning the easy way to apply for a grant

MONROE, La (9/5/19) — The Chennault Aviation Museum hosted a humanities workshop for members of the community.

Representatives from the Louisiana endowment for humanities and Senator Bill Cassidy’s team partnered together to create a space for members to ask questions about the process when applying for a grant.

“It’s typically non-profit organizations who are working in the humanities, so history and culture, archaeology, literature; folks from non-profit organizations that have a project they’re looking to fund can apply for a grant, ” said Erin Greenwald, Vice President of Content at Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

Those who attended were excited to learn about the process and how it could benefit their own organization. To apply for a grant is simple and easy.

“For us it starts on our website and that’s leh.org. You go to our website, you find the grants tab and you look for grant opportunities. Usually there’s a notice of opportunity that will let people know what kinds of grants are available, how to apply for them and what the guidelines and deadlines are,” said Greenwald.

The goal for the workshop was to show that the process of applying for a grant is not as intimidating as it might seem.