WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, June 8, 2023, the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council will host their 38th annual Northeast Louisiana Arts Awards. The nominations for the 38th annual Northeast Louisiana Arts Awards are now open. During this program, the nominated artists, businesses, volunteers, and educators will be acknowledged.

Categories receiving nominations this year include:

Performing Artist of the Year

Visual Artist of the Year

Bart Award

Volunteer of the Year

Emerging Artist

Region 8 Arts Educator of the Year

To nominate an arts educator, you can visit the arts council website at https://nelaarts.org/nela-arts-events/arts-awards.html. To submit a nomination for other categories, you will be required to email the arts council office at abigail@nelaarts.org and request arts awards nomination portal credentials. The nominations will close Thursday, May 4, 2023, at noon.